Know your representatives

The Berthoud Weekly Surveyor encourages its readers to know who you and your family are represented by in the local, state and federal government. Be proactive in the political process by contacting our political leaders and make your voice heard.
FEDERAL
President – Donald Trump
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
202-456-1111
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20500
U.S. Senator Colorado, Cory Gardner — Republican
http://gardner.senate.gov/contact
Twitter: @SenCoryGardner
202-224-5941
U.S. Senator Colorado, Michael Bennet — Democrat
http://bennet.senate.gov/contact/
Twitter: @senbennetco
202-224-5852
U.S. House of Representatives – Colorado 2nd Congressional District, Jared Polis — Democrat
Jared.polis@mail.house.gov
http://polis.house.gove
Twitter: @RepJaredPolis
303-484-9596
*For specific issues (Consumer and product safety, health, military and veterans, fraud, law-enforcement or crime, business, transportation, benefits): www.usa.gov/contact-by-topic
STATE
Colorado Governor – John Hickenlooper — Democrat
Constituent Services Help Line 303-866-2885
Governor’s office 303-866-2471
136 State Capitol Bldg.
Denver, CO 80203
Colorado Senate District 15 – Kevin Lundberg — Republican
kevin@kevinlundberg.com
303-866-4853
Colorado House District 49 – Perry Buck — Republican
www.facebook.com/perryforcolorado/
perrybuck49@gmail.com
Twitter: @perryforcolorado
www.perryforcolorado.com
303-866-2907
*State agencies contact information can be found at: https://www.colorado.gov/state-agencies
LARIMER COUNTY
Larimer County Commissioner – Tom Donnelly — Republican
970-498-7010
donnelt@larimer.org
Other elected county officials:
Sheriff Justin Smith
2501 Midpoint Dr., Fort Collins
sheriff@co.larimer.co.us
970-498-5100
County Assessor Steve Miller
200 W. Oak St., Second Floor
Fort Collins, CO 80521
970-498-7050
Angela Myers — County Clerk & Recorder
200 W. Oak St., First Floor
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Mailing address:
Larimer County Clerk and Recorder
PO Box 1280
Fort Collins, CO 80522
970-498-7860
Town of Berthoud
Board of Trustees
Mayor – Steve Mullvihill
smulvihill@berthoud.org
970-817-3834
Mayor Pro Tem – Chris Buckridge
cbuckridge@berthoud.org
970-532-2643
Jennifer Baker
jbaker@berthoud.org
970-532-2643
Kelly Dunkelberger
kellyd@berthoud.org
970-532-2643
Jeff Hindman
jhindman@berthoud.org
303-819-7199
William Karspeck
wkarspeck@berthoud.org
970-685-7737
Brian Laak
blaak@berthoud.org
970-978-6779